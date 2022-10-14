iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Acquired by Brickley Wealth Management

Brickley Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 400,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,339 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 6.8% of Brickley Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Brickley Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $21,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 17,904.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,113,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,871,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090,382 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,621,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,130,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,438,000 after buying an additional 790,896 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 9,902.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 516,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,274,000 after buying an additional 511,473 shares during the period. Finally, Southern Wealth Management LLP boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1,067.7% in the 1st quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 368,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,443,000 after buying an additional 336,893 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCZ stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,997,063. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $47.12 and a 52-week high of $77.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.38.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

