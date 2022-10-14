iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 81,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $3,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 13,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 26,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 7,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $39.55 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.89 and a 200-day moving average of $44.91.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.