iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM) Shares Sold by Brickley Wealth Management

Brickley Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,508 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Brickley Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Brickley Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 462,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 8,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 360,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Finally, RHS Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 10,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 4,694 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IMTM traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,920. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.92. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $26.44 and a twelve month high of $40.83.

