iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,900 shares, a growth of 1,894.1% from the September 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.
UAE stock opened at $15.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.98 and a 200 day moving average of $16.74. iShares MSCI UAE ETF has a 52 week low of $14.60 and a 52 week high of $19.40.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UAE. Korea Investment CORP acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI UAE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,954,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,219,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,851,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,731,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,326,000.
