iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC cut its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,967 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up 1.4% of Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of USMV. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. First Command Bank purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 41.5% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

USMV stock traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.14. 4,592,645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.35 and its 200 day moving average is $72.44. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45.

