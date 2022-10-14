iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Stock Position Increased by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 4,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 26,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of USMV stock traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.14. 4,592,645 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.44.

