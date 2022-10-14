iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Shares Acquired by Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PFF. Beck Bode LLC acquired a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,961,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. JB Capital LLC increased its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 27,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 10,414 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 21,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 9,410 shares during the period. Finally, Reik & CO. LLC increased its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 14,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285 shares during the period.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Stock Performance

PFF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.72. The company had a trading volume of 95,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,557,666. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $30.17 and a 1-year high of $39.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.60.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a $0.169 dividend. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

