iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) is Brickley Wealth Management’s 9th Largest Position

Brickley Wealth Management lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,344 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 4.1% of Brickley Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Brickley Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $13,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWF. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,967,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,517,913,000 after buying an additional 50,323 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 47,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,459,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,857,000. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,007,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $3.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $209.73. The stock had a trading volume of 75,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,360,643. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $202.05 and a 12 month high of $311.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $232.84 and its 200 day moving average is $237.26.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

