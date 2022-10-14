iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Gratus Capital LLC

Gratus Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWD. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 2,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 22.1% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 23.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 741,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,132,000 after purchasing an additional 141,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 18.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $140.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $149.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.85. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $134.09 and a 12-month high of $171.42.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.