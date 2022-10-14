iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Stake Lifted by Gratus Capital LLC

Gratus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 96.9% in the 1st quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $79.71 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $74.75 and a 52 week high of $123.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.58.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

