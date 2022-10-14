iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) Shares Bought by Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,894 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.30% of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF worth $2,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWL. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 2,306.7% during the 2nd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 327,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,450,000 after acquiring an additional 314,287 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 896.0% in the first quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 84,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,148,000 after buying an additional 76,144 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the first quarter valued at $5,749,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,601,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,135,000 after buying an additional 40,796 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the first quarter valued at $4,223,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF stock traded down $1.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.89. The stock had a trading volume of 5,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,283. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.65. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.54 and a fifty-two week high of $115.34.

About iShares Russell Top 200 ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

