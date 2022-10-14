iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) Shares Sold by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,635 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC owned 0.20% of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 1,191.7% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 308.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $212,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Price Performance

IWL traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.95. 2,774 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,283. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.65. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a 1-year low of $82.54 and a 1-year high of $115.34.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

