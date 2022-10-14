iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Position Boosted by Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) by 97.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,405 shares during the period. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF comprises about 2.6% of Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.14% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $5,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 37.8% in the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,599,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535,898 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,447,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,587,000 after acquiring an additional 508,287 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 30.6% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,623,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,240,000 after acquiring an additional 614,039 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 612,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,379,000 after acquiring an additional 28,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 10.4% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 549,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,821,000 after acquiring an additional 51,801 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWY traded down $3.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $117.92. 102,843 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,352. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.46. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $114.66 and a 12 month high of $176.10.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

