iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Shares Purchased by Avitas Wealth Management LLC

Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $676,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avaii Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of SOXX opened at $311.67 on Friday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $287.82 and a 52-week high of $559.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $365.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $388.38.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Semiconductor ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $1.802 per share. This represents a $7.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This is a boost from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63.

(Get Rating)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.