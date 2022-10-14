iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Merriman Wealth Management LLC

Merriman Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 91.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,089 shares during the quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded down $4.37 on Friday, reaching $224.93. 163,256 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,530,816. The company’s 50-day moving average is $241.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.90. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $217.39 and a 1-year high of $292.05.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.