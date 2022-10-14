iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 477,279 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,705 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 12.8% of Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $180,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 18,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,907,000 after buying an additional 3,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $277,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $367.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $395.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $404.22. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

