iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Foresight Wealth Management LLC

Foresight Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,694,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,527,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,703 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 182.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,323,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,562,676,000 after purchasing an additional 29,304,353 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,022,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,167,039,000 after purchasing an additional 5,158,468 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 23,931,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,857,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,499,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,855,945,000 after purchasing an additional 394,911 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

IVV stock traded down $2.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $364.71. The stock had a trading volume of 230,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,624,169. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $482.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $395.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $404.22.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

