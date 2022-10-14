iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Decreased by Spectrum Management Group LLC

Spectrum Management Group LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,239 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 7.0% of Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $29,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 18,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,907,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000.

Shares of IVV opened at $367.51 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $482.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $395.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $404.22.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

