iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by Madden Advisory Services Inc.

Madden Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up about 1.9% of Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJR. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,870,000 after acquiring an additional 18,330 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $959,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $563,000. Finally, WMS Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,388,000.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.58. 212,688 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,702,159. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.05. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $86.40 and a 52-week high of $121.45.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

