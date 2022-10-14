iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for 1.8% of Simmons Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Simmons Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $19,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7,930.7% in the 1st quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,713,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $398,520,000 after buying an additional 3,667,087 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,963,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,693,036,000 after buying an additional 2,109,486 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5,333.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 1,259,960 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,049,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $760,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 817.7% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,188,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $128,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,862 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.00. 306,860 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,702,159. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.05. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.40 and a fifty-two week high of $121.45.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.