iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Pacific Sun Financial Corp

Pacific Sun Financial Corp lessened its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 90,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 8,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,057,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,332,000 after purchasing an additional 888,330 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $105.60 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.63 and a twelve month high of $131.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.94 and a 200 day moving average of $115.51.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

