iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Shares Sold by Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC

Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF makes up 2.3% of Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $1,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IHI. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6,153.1% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,649,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,379 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IHI traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.67. The company had a trading volume of 52,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,216,798. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.10. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12-month low of $46.21 and a 12-month high of $66.55.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.