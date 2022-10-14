iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Sold by Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lessened its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 299,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,174 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 4.1% of Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2,383.3% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,137,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 18,366,939 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,922,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,510,378,000 after acquiring an additional 17,187,737 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 137.3% during the first quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 16,813,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,829,000 after buying an additional 9,729,430 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 22.1% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 33,467,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,665,000 after buying an additional 6,048,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $146,034,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of GOVT stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $22.52. The company had a trading volume of 25,966,245 shares. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.83.

