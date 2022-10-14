iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) Stock Position Decreased by Destination Wealth Management

Destination Wealth Management lessened its position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 642,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,214 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF comprises 2.2% of Destination Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Destination Wealth Management owned 0.05% of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF worth $54,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanford Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the second quarter worth $228,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the second quarter worth $3,899,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the second quarter worth $146,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the second quarter worth $5,920,000.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Price Performance

IDU stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.58. 1,354 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,015. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.75. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $74.96 and a 1-year high of $96.00.

About iShares U.S. Utilities ETF

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

