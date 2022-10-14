iStar (NYSE:STAR) Rating Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of iStar (NYSE:STAR – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on iStar in a research note on Wednesday. They set a hold rating for the company.

STAR traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $8.86. 14,386 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,562,227. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.97 and a 200-day moving average of $15.56. The company has a quick ratio of 11.41, a current ratio of 11.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $756.47 million, a PE ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.24. iStar has a 12-month low of $8.27 and a 12-month high of $27.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. iStar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.70%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of iStar by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of iStar by 207.8% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of iStar by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of iStar by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 101,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of iStar by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the period. 84.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

