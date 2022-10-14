ITT (NYSE:ITT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ITT. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on ITT from $84.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered ITT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $113.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on ITT to $90.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on ITT from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on ITT from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ITT has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.90.

ITT Stock Performance

Shares of ITT stock opened at $68.44 on Wednesday. ITT has a 52-week low of $63.77 and a 52-week high of $105.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $733.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.19 million. ITT had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ITT will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Mary Elizabeth Gustafsson sold 3,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total value of $262,731.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 53,477 shares in the company, valued at $4,382,440.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ITT

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ITT. FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in ITT by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,456 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ITT by 4.6% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,321 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in ITT by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,583 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ITT by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,447 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of ITT by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 18,494 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

