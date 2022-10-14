Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE) Shares Gap Down to $8.25

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at 8.25, but opened at 8.01. Ivanhoe Electric shares last traded at 7.87, with a volume of 342 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IE has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ivanhoe Electric in a research note on Monday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Ivanhoe Electric in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Ivanhoe Electric in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Ivanhoe Electric in a research report on Monday, July 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

Ivanhoe Electric Stock Up 3.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 9.64 and a current ratio of 9.90.

Insider Activity at Ivanhoe Electric

Ivanhoe Electric ( NYSEAMERICAN:IE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported -0.85 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of 0.23 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Ivanhoe Electric Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder I-Pulse Inc. sold 416,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of 8.00, for a total transaction of 3,333,328.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,755,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 78,043,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Institutional Trading of Ivanhoe Electric

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IE. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Ivanhoe Electric during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric in the second quarter worth about $3,702,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric in the second quarter worth about $69,384,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric in the second quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric in the second quarter worth about $3,915,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.34% of the company’s stock.

About Ivanhoe Electric

Ivanhoe Electric Inc operates as a mineral exploration and development company in the United States. It operates through Critical Metals, Technology, and Energy Storage. The company holds 84.6% interests in the Tintic copper-gold project covering an area of 65 square kilometers located in Utah. It also holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Santa Cruz copper project covering an area of 77.59 square kilometers located in Arizona; 75% interest in the Hog Heaven silver-gold-copper project covering an area of 24.2 square kilometers located in Montana; and 60% interest in the Ivory Coast project covering an area of 1,125 square kilometers located in the Ivory Coast.

