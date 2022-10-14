Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.00-$2.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.00 billion-$9.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.93 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JBL. Citigroup cut their price objective on Jabil from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Jabil in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jabil in a report on Wednesday. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Jabil from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Strong Buy and an average price target of $74.40.

Jabil Stock Up 3.7 %

Jabil stock opened at $59.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.35. Jabil has a 52 week low of $48.80 and a 52 week high of $72.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The technology company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.40 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 42.59% and a net margin of 2.98%. Jabil’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jabil will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.63%.

Jabil declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 27th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jabil news, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 9,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $521,235.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 143,680 shares in the company, valued at $7,902,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 9,477 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $521,235.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 143,680 shares in the company, valued at $7,902,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 10,423 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total value of $617,979.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 133,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,900,807.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jabil

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Jabil during the first quarter worth $399,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Jabil during the first quarter worth $393,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Jabil during the first quarter worth $350,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Jabil by 5.3% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Jabil during the first quarter worth $335,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Further Reading

