Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on J. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $159.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.57.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $111.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.89. Jacobs Solutions has a one year low of $106.78 and a one year high of $150.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 3.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 405.7% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the second quarter worth $35,000. 86.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacob Solutions, Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in three segments, Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

