Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) Shares Acquired by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF – Get Rating) by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 286,195 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,170 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in Jamf were worth $7,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jamf by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 379,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,411,000 after buying an additional 66,900 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jamf by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Jamf in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $890,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jamf by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 437,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,841,000 after buying an additional 3,696 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Jamf in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $880,000.

Shares of BATS:JAMF traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 717,187 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.96 and its 200 day moving average is $26.40.

Jamf ( BATS:JAMF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $115.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Jamf’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, insider Linh Lam sold 1,941 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.53, for a total value of $49,553.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 113,011 shares in the company, valued at $2,885,170.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Jamf news, Director Dean Hager sold 30,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $812,862.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 320,126 shares in the company, valued at $8,672,213.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Linh Lam sold 1,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.53, for a total value of $49,553.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 113,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,885,170.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

JAMF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum downgraded Jamf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Jamf from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on Jamf from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.40.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a software solution for educators; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies to eliminate shadow IT and block risky content and manage data consumption with real-time analytics and granular reporting; and Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; and Jamf Private Access, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

