Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 1,668 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 55,043 shares.The stock last traded at $13.34 and had previously closed at $13.50.

Janux Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.67.

Get Janux Therapeutics alerts:

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.37 million during the quarter. Janux Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 809.63% and a negative return on equity of 15.10%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Janux Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JANX. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Janux Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkwood LLC boosted its stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 19.4% during the second quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,492 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 25.3% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 100.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 5,312 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. 69.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Janux Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janux Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.