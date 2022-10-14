Jay Farner Acquires 29,500 Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Stock

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) CEO Jay Farner acquired 29,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.77 per share, for a total transaction of $199,715.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,743,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,114,219.39. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Jay Farner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 12th, Jay Farner acquired 30,000 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.66 per share, for a total transaction of $199,800.00.

On Monday, October 10th, Jay Farner acquired 30,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.71 per share, for a total transaction of $201,971.00.

On Friday, October 7th, Jay Farner acquired 30,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.56 per share, for a total transaction of $199,424.00.

On Wednesday, October 5th, Jay Farner purchased 28,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.92 per share, for a total transaction of $199,296.00.

On Monday, October 3rd, Jay Farner purchased 30,700 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.51 per share, for a total transaction of $199,857.00.

On Friday, September 30th, Jay Farner purchased 31,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.35 per share, for a total transaction of $200,025.00.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Jay Farner purchased 30,000 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.65 per share, for a total transaction of $199,500.00.

On Monday, September 26th, Jay Farner purchased 28,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.94 per share, for a total transaction of $199,872.00.

On Friday, September 23rd, Jay Farner purchased 28,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.91 per share, for a total transaction of $199,008.00.

On Wednesday, September 21st, Jay Farner acquired 26,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.55 per share, for a total transaction of $200,075.00.

Rocket Companies Stock Performance

NYSE RKT traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.67. The company had a trading volume of 3,041,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,329,380. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.23 and a 1-year high of $18.13. The company has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 51.77 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.12 and a 200-day moving average of $8.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 14.97 and a current ratio of 14.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Rocket Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RKT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Rocket Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Rocket Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Rocket Companies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on Rocket Companies to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Rocket Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocket Companies

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rocket Companies in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Rocket Companies by 134.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Rocket Companies by 341.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Rocket Companies by 178.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Featured Stories

