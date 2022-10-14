Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

JAZZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $148.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.83.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.7 %

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $133.61. The stock had a trading volume of 7,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,696. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $146.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.06. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $117.64 and a 52 week high of $169.98.

Insider Activity at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $932.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.23 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 25.50% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 7,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.31, for a total value of $1,126,617.31. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 354,311 shares in the company, valued at $54,673,730.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 2,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total value of $342,848.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $949,796.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 7,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.31, for a total value of $1,126,617.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 354,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,673,730.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,925 shares of company stock worth $10,101,978 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JAZZ. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,203,559 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,767,000 after purchasing an additional 264,146 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,539,000. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 126.7% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 396,861 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,914,000 after buying an additional 221,818 shares during the period. Atika Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,978,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,625,134 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $408,654,000 after buying an additional 184,124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

Featured Stories

