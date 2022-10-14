JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.21.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JD. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of JD.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of JD.com from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of JD.com in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of JD.com from $106.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of JD.com from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th.

Shares of JD.com stock opened at $45.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.29 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. JD.com has a 12 month low of $41.56 and a 12 month high of $92.69.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 23.9% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,559 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 3,777 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in JD.com by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,616 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in JD.com in the first quarter worth $293,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in JD.com by 441.2% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 35,163 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 28,666 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 2.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,617 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.45% of the company’s stock.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

