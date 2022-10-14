Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY)

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Harbour Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.57 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.40. The consensus estimate for Harbour Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.21 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Harbour Energy’s FY2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS.
Separately, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Harbour Energy from GBX 715 ($8.64) to GBX 735 ($8.88) in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $630.00.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.0968 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th.
Harbour Energy Plc is an oil and gas company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves and related activities. It operates through North Sea and International segments. The North Sea segment includes the UK and Norwegian Continental Shelves. The International segment focuses in the s Indonesia, Vietnam and Mexico.
