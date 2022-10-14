Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) Price Target to GBX 1,900

Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 2,025 ($24.47) to GBX 1,900 ($22.96) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on GMVHF. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Entain in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on Entain from GBX 2,100 ($25.37) to GBX 1,950 ($23.56) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Entain in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Entain from GBX 2,000 ($24.17) to GBX 2,050 ($24.77) in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Entain from GBX 2,530 ($30.57) to GBX 2,430 ($29.36) in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entain currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $2,160.57.

Entain Price Performance

OTCMKTS GMVHF remained flat at $12.00 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,300. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.05. Entain has a fifty-two week low of $11.70 and a fifty-two week high of $30.35.

About Entain

Entain PLC operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the bwin; online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes; street and online betting under the Coral; sports betting, casino, game, and poker under the Sportingbet; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brands, as well as Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook.

