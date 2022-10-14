Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Amgen Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Amgen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now expects that the medical research company will earn $4.45 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.39. The consensus estimate for Amgen’s current full-year earnings is $17.46 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Amgen’s Q4 2022 earnings at $4.07 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $17.42 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $4.72 EPS.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 218.34%. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.38 EPS. Amgen’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $257.00 to $279.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $236.00 to $234.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.36.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $251.66 on Wednesday. Amgen has a 1 year low of $198.64 and a 1 year high of $258.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 65.76%.

In other Amgen news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

