Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Amgen Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Amgen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now expects that the medical research company will earn $4.45 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.39. The consensus estimate for Amgen’s current full-year earnings is $17.46 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Amgen’s Q4 2022 earnings at $4.07 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $17.42 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $4.72 EPS.
Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 218.34%. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.38 EPS. Amgen’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
Amgen Stock Performance
NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $251.66 on Wednesday. Amgen has a 1 year low of $198.64 and a 1 year high of $258.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.57.
Amgen Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 65.76%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen
In other Amgen news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amgen
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.14% of the company’s stock.
Amgen Company Profile
Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.
