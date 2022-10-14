Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Intuitive Surgical, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Intuitive Surgical in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Taylor anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Intuitive Surgical’s current full-year earnings is $3.76 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Intuitive Surgical’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.66 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.61 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.34 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $319.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $243.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $190.38 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical has a 52 week low of $180.07 and a 52 week high of $369.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $209.40 and its 200-day moving average is $224.56. The company has a market capitalization of $67.99 billion, a PE ratio of 48.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.29.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.19). Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 679 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 440,904 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $133,012,000 after acquiring an additional 3,982 shares during the last quarter. MCIA Inc boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 3,596 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 37,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,550,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total value of $1,517,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,671,760.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,825. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total value of $1,517,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,671,760.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,162 shares of company stock valued at $22,062,916 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

