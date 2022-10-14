JMP Securities Lowers Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) Price Target to $13.50

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at JMP Securities from $15.00 to $13.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 20.54% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Ares Commercial Real Estate to $13.50 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ares Commercial Real Estate in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Ares Commercial Real Estate Trading Up 3.9 %
Shares of ACRE stock opened at $11.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.58. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a twelve month low of $9.99 and a twelve month high of $16.48. The company has a market capitalization of $609.73 million, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ares Commercial Real Estate
About Ares Commercial Real Estate
Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. The company provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. It originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, mezzanine loans, real estate preferred equity investments, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ares Commercial Real Estate (ACRE)
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
- Will MGM Resorts Rise to the Top of the Casino Food Chain?
- The Rally in Walgreen’s Boots Alliance May be Short Lived
Receive News & Ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.