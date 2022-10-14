JMP Securities Lowers Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) Price Target to $13.50

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at JMP Securities from $15.00 to $13.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 20.54% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Ares Commercial Real Estate to $13.50 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ares Commercial Real Estate in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Ares Commercial Real Estate alerts:

Ares Commercial Real Estate Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of ACRE stock opened at $11.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.58. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a twelve month low of $9.99 and a twelve month high of $16.48. The company has a market capitalization of $609.73 million, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ares Commercial Real Estate

About Ares Commercial Real Estate

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the second quarter worth about $312,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 13.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 15.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 4,251 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 4.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,167,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,677,000 after purchasing an additional 46,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 32.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 94,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 23,222 shares during the last quarter. 46.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. The company provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. It originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, mezzanine loans, real estate preferred equity investments, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.