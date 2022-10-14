John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JHCB) Shares Down 0.2%

John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JHCB – Get Rating) shares fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.82 and last traded at $19.82. 217 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 1,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.86.

John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,938,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $332,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.