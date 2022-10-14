Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Johnson Outdoors Trading Down 1.8 %
Shares of JOUT stock traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.80. 230 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,927. Johnson Outdoors has a 1 year low of $46.78 and a 1 year high of $117.99. The stock has a market cap of $486.13 million, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.18.
Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $203.82 million for the quarter. Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 5.86%.
Insider Activity at Johnson Outdoors
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 35.0% in the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 6,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 157.1% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 7,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 4,392 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 25,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 8,330 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 59,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,624,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. 63.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Johnson Outdoors Company Profile
Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Johnson Outdoors (JOUT)
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
- Will MGM Resorts Rise to the Top of the Casino Food Chain?
Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.