Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a "hold" rating on the stock.

Johnson Outdoors Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of JOUT stock traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.80. 230 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,927. Johnson Outdoors has a 1 year low of $46.78 and a 1 year high of $117.99. The stock has a market cap of $486.13 million, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.18.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $203.82 million for the quarter. Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 5.86%.

In other Johnson Outdoors news, Director John M. Fahey, Jr. sold 1,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total value of $83,008.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,318,782.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 27.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 35.0% in the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 6,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 157.1% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 7,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 4,392 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 25,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 8,330 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 59,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,624,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. 63.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

