Joystick Price Hits $0.57 on Major Exchanges (JOY)

Joystick (JOY) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. Joystick has a total market capitalization of $2.83 billion and $1.01 million worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Joystick token can now be purchased for approximately $0.57 or 0.00002957 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Joystick has traded down 16.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Joystick Profile

Joystick is a token. It launched on October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Joystick is joystickgaming.io/content. Joystick’s official website is joystickgaming.io. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Joystick

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.56045587 USD and is down -11.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $1,330,989.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

