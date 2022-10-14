JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Price Target to €10.50

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €11.75 ($11.99) to €10.50 ($10.71) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Acerinox from €12.70 ($12.96) to €12.20 ($12.45) in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Acerinox from €16.00 ($16.33) to €15.50 ($15.82) in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Acerinox in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Acerinox presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.73.

Acerinox Price Performance

Shares of ANIOY stock remained flat at $3.93 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.53. Acerinox has a fifty-two week low of $3.93 and a fifty-two week high of $7.31.

Acerinox Company Profile

Acerinox, SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, transforms, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the Americas, Africa, Asia, Oceania, and Europe. The company offers flat products, including coil cold rollings, hot rolled and black coils, teardrop steel or coils, and hot and cold rolled sheets, as well as roughing materials, discs, billets, and plates.

