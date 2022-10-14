JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) a €62.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($63.27) price objective on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BNP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €68.00 ($69.39) price objective on BNP Paribas in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays set a €64.30 ($65.61) price objective on BNP Paribas in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group set a €65.60 ($66.94) price objective on BNP Paribas in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €72.00 ($73.47) price objective on BNP Paribas in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, set a €68.00 ($69.39) price objective on BNP Paribas in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

Get BNP Paribas alerts:

BNP Paribas Stock Performance

BNP opened at €43.44 ($44.33) on Tuesday. BNP Paribas has a 1-year low of €57.24 ($58.41) and a 1-year high of €69.17 ($70.58). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €47.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is €48.26.

About BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers corporate and institutional banking services, such as consulting, financing and transaction banking for corporate clients and institutional investors; capital markets investment and financing; securities clearing, and custody services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.