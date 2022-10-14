JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Price Target to $39.50

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $44.00 to $39.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CFG. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $46.47.

Shares of CFG stock opened at $36.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.27. Citizens Financial Group has a 12 month low of $32.65 and a 12 month high of $57.00. The company has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.34.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 10.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 42.53%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CFG. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,828,453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,850,754,000 after buying an additional 455,952 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,843,164 shares of the bank’s stock worth $886,653,000 after buying an additional 1,095,695 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,002,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $861,383,000 after buying an additional 8,203,831 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,191,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $507,304,000 after buying an additional 50,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 10,174,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $355,395,000 after buying an additional 1,558,994 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

