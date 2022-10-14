JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Price Target to $420.00

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $550.00 to $420.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.21% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EPAM. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on EPAM Systems from $496.00 to $475.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on EPAM Systems from $381.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on EPAM Systems in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $510.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $470.00.

NYSE:EPAM opened at $330.17 on Friday. EPAM Systems has a fifty-two week low of $168.59 and a fifty-two week high of $725.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $402.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $342.71. The company has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. Analysts expect that EPAM Systems will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Viktar Dvorkin sold 13,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.84, for a total value of $5,877,719.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,338,040.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 47,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.30, for a total transaction of $20,238,396.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,491,047.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Viktar Dvorkin sold 13,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.84, for a total value of $5,877,719.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,572 shares in the company, valued at $3,338,040.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,527 shares of company stock valued at $28,901,058. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its position in EPAM Systems by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,815 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,193,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in EPAM Systems by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 902 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,410 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 17,437 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,316,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

