JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) Price Target to GBX 2,350

Imperial Brands (LON:IMB – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,250 ($27.19) to GBX 2,350 ($28.40) in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,250 ($27.19) price objective on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Friday, October 7th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($30.21) price objective on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Friday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,248 ($27.16).

Shares of IMB stock opened at GBX 2,011 ($24.30) on Monday. Imperial Brands has a 1 year low of GBX 1,434.23 ($17.33) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,032 ($24.55). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,908.96 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,812.53. The firm has a market capitalization of £19.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 944.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.69.

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, oral nicotine, and heated tobacco products.

