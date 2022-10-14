JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Price Target to GBX 1,210

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,260 ($15.22) to GBX 1,210 ($14.62) in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the mining company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.51% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,410 ($17.04) to GBX 1,350 ($16.31) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,050 ($12.69) to GBX 1,000 ($12.08) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($14.50) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Antofagasta presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,340 ($16.19).

Antofagasta Stock Performance

Shares of ANTO stock traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 1,075.50 ($13.00). 367,984 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,461,244. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,131.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,290.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.02. Antofagasta has a 52-week low of GBX 971.20 ($11.74) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,799.50 ($21.74). The stock has a market capitalization of £10.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,323.46.

About Antofagasta

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

