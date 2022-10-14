JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Announces Earnings Results

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.17, RTT News reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The company had revenue of $32.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.74 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 5.6 %

JPM opened at $109.37 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $101.28 and a 1-year high of $172.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $113.99 and a 200-day moving average of $119.08.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 32.10%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,607,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,536,598,000 after acquiring an additional 805,196 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7,427.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,664,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628,701 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,240,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,403,000 after purchasing an additional 508,841 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.9% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,311,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,749,000 after purchasing an additional 179,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 1,127,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,762,000 after purchasing an additional 10,444 shares in the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on JPM. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.75.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

