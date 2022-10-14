JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Price Target to $225.00

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $225.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $169.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $151.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $200.15.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $156.99 on Monday. Keysight Technologies has a 1-year low of $127.93 and a 1-year high of $209.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $165.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.95. The company has a market capitalization of $28.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.06.

Insider Activity

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.24. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.13% and a net margin of 21.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP John Page sold 6,910 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.48, for a total transaction of $1,115,826.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,236,817.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Keysight Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,862 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 15,758 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

